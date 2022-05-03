BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $3.40 Million Stock Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 67.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,909 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,180 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $3,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 3.1% in the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 2.5% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 8,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 81.4% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 2,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.04, for a total value of $509,940.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.94, for a total value of $269,375.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,798 shares of company stock worth $2,905,199. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TWLO. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $281.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Twilio from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Twilio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.71.

Shares of NYSE TWLO traded down $5.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.09. 170,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,863,783. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $147.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.90. The stock has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.98 and a beta of 1.54. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $109.13 and a one year high of $412.68. The company has a quick ratio of 8.43, a current ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $842.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.89 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 33.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.80) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -3.75 EPS for the current year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

