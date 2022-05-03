BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Increases Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 321.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,528 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in KLA were worth $22,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in KLA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in KLA by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

KLAC traded up $5.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $332.54. 44,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,335,816. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $342.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $377.80. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $285.89 and a 12 month high of $457.12. The stock has a market cap of $50.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.31. KLA had a return on equity of 78.72% and a net margin of 36.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 20.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.39%.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of KLA from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $470.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.40.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total value of $503,475.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

