BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Invests $1.46 Million in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 39,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in FOX by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FOX by 243.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in FOX in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in FOX by 95.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FOXA shares. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on FOX from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group raised shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet raised shares of FOX from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of FOX from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Vertical Research raised FOX to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.27. The stock had a trading volume of 262,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,439,651. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.58. The firm has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.93. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.16 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 10.57%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.59%.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

