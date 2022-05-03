BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Makes New Investment in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,995 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,348,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 0.07% of Littelfuse as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LFUS. Condor Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 4,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Littelfuse by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Littelfuse by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Littelfuse by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 413,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,110,000 after purchasing an additional 62,205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Shares of Littelfuse stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $236.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,646. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $243.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $277.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Littelfuse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.31 and a fifty-two week high of $334.84.

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.24. Littelfuse had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The business had revenue of $553.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LFUS. Zacks Investment Research cut Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $325.00 to $307.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.50.

In other Littelfuse news, Director William P. Noglows sold 832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.31, for a total transaction of $213,249.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Littelfuse (Get Rating)

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.