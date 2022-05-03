Boise Cascade (BCC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $6.95 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $1.78. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 58.53% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Boise Cascade to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:BCC opened at $76.39 on Tuesday. Boise Cascade has a 52-week low of $46.51 and a 52-week high of $85.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.67%.

In other Boise Cascade news, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 4,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.40, for a total transaction of $373,145.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jill Twedt sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total value of $311,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,215 shares of company stock worth $882,242. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCC. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Boise Cascade by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,814,000 after purchasing an additional 67,416 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Boise Cascade by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Boise Cascade by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,444 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 5,611 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Boise Cascade by 124.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,437 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,588,000 after purchasing an additional 35,760 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter worth $1,336,000. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BCC. StockNews.com began coverage on Boise Cascade in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. DA Davidson raised Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.80.

Boise Cascade Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

