BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) PT Lowered to $91.00 at Truist Financial

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $107.00 to $91.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BOKF. StockNews.com started coverage on BOK Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on BOK Financial from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $99.00.

NASDAQ BOKF opened at $84.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. BOK Financial has a fifty-two week low of $77.65 and a fifty-two week high of $120.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.37.

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.68). BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 29.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BOK Financial will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is 27.32%.

In other BOK Financial news, EVP Marc Maun sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.61, for a total transaction of $101,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Bangert sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,146,160 over the last 90 days. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in BOK Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in BOK Financial by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,655,000 after acquiring an additional 20,654 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in BOK Financial by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 11,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in BOK Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in BOK Financial by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.12% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

