Bondly (BONDLY) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.77 Million

Bondly (BONDLY) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. Over the last week, Bondly has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar. Bondly has a market cap of $2.77 million and approximately $381,864.00 worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bondly coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0266 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,348.47 or 1.00033396 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002843 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.16 or 0.00100898 BTC.

About Bondly

BONDLY is a coin. It was first traded on December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,758 coins and its circulating supply is 103,978,855 coins. Bondly’s official message board is bondlyfinance.medium.com . Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bondly’s official website is www.bondly.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more. “

Bondly Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bondly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bondly should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bondly using one of the exchanges listed above.

