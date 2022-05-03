Boqii (NYSE:BQ) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Boqii (NYSE:BQ – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Boqii Holding Limited provides pet-focused online community principally in China’s pet market. Boqii Holding Limited is based in SHANGHAI. “

BQ traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,567. Boqii has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $6.22. The stock has a market cap of $34.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.46 and its 200-day moving average is $0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Boqii ( NYSE:BQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. Boqii had a negative return on equity of 89.22% and a negative net margin of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $52.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Boqii will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BQ. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its stake in Boqii by 57.1% during the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 538,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 195,737 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Boqii by 425.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 175,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 142,325 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boqii by 1,237.1% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 85,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 78,766 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in Boqii during the third quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Boqii by 9,907.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 49,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

About Boqii (Get Rating)

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, toys, cages, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network.

