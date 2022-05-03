BoringDAO Price Tops $326.76 on Major Exchanges (BOR)

BoringDAO (BOR) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 3rd. BoringDAO has a total market capitalization of $46.94 million and approximately $7,656.00 worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BoringDAO has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. One BoringDAO coin can now be bought for $326.76 or 0.00853243 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,348.47 or 1.00033396 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.65 or 0.00100931 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00029375 BTC.

BoringDAO Coin Profile

BoringDAO (CRYPTO:BOR) is a coin. BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 143,642 coins. BoringDAO’s official website is www.boringdao.com . BoringDAO’s official message board is boringdao-defi.medium.com . BoringDAO’s official Twitter account is @TheBoringDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BoringDAO is a decentralized bridge that connects all blockchain assets, designed to offer users a safe way to maximize their utilization rate of crypto assets. “

Buying and Selling BoringDAO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoringDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BoringDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

