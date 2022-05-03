Boson Protocol Market Capitalization Reaches $54.33 Million (BOSON)

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. During the last seven days, Boson Protocol has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Boson Protocol has a total market cap of $54.33 million and $3.58 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Boson Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001796 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.19 or 0.00232957 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00010027 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004118 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000614 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00016989 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $199.95 or 0.00528194 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000982 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Boson Protocol Profile

Boson Protocol (CRYPTO:BOSON) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,898,166 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Buying and Selling Boson Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boson Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Boson Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

