Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Announces Earnings Results

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Boston Properties updated its Q2 guidance to $1.84-1.86 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $7.40-7.50 EPS.

Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $117.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.98, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Boston Properties has a 12-month low of $103.20 and a 12-month high of $133.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 123.66%.

BXP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho raised shares of Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.36.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total value of $2,543,213.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BXP. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Boston Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

