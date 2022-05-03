Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.84-1.86 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.83. Boston Properties also updated its FY22 guidance to $7.40-7.50 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho upgraded Boston Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Boston Properties from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Boston Properties from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $131.36.

Shares of NYSE:BXP traded down $0.36 on Monday, hitting $117.24. 1,269,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 862,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.10. Boston Properties has a 12 month low of $103.20 and a 12 month high of $133.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 123.66%.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,102 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total value of $2,543,213.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 1,008.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 80,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,276,000 after purchasing an additional 73,264 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 25,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

