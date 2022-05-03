Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.40-7.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.39. Boston Properties also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.84-1.86 EPS.

BXP stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $117.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,269,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,057. Boston Properties has a 52 week low of $103.20 and a 52 week high of $133.11. The stock has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of 36.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.66%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Properties from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho raised shares of Boston Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $131.36.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total value of $2,543,213.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 415,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,803,000 after acquiring an additional 30,086 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 270,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Boston Properties by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 207,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,906,000 after buying an additional 65,589 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Boston Properties by 1,008.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 80,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,276,000 after buying an additional 73,264 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Boston Properties by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

