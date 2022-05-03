Bounty0x (BNTY) Price Reaches $0.0011 on Exchanges

Bounty0x (BNTY) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 3rd. One Bounty0x coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bounty0x has a market capitalization of $261,767.35 and approximately $40,596.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bounty0x has traded 22.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,348.47 or 1.00033396 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.65 or 0.00100931 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00029375 BTC.

Bounty0x Profile

Bounty0x is a coin. It launched on December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 coins. Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bounty0x is bounty0x.io . The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bounty0x is an Etherem-based bounty program management platform. Bounty0x acts as an intermediary, enabling start ups to post bounty programs and users to receive income for completing bounty tasks. BNTY is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Bounty0x's platform. “

Buying and Selling Bounty0x

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bounty0x should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bounty0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

