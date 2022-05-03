Bridge Oracle Hits 24 Hour Volume of $366,402.00 (BRG)

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. One Bridge Oracle coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0171 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bridge Oracle has a market capitalization of $136.85 million and $366,402.00 worth of Bridge Oracle was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bridge Oracle has traded down 38% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bridge Oracle Profile

Bridge Oracle was first traded on August 22nd, 2020. Bridge Oracle’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,002,167,205 coins. Bridge Oracle’s official Twitter account is @bridge_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bridge Oracle is bridge.link

According to CryptoCompare, “Due to their nature,blockchain systems are not able to access real-world data. Bridge oracle system is a technology through which external data can be injected. Beside blockchain technology, oracle system is a vital requirement using which blockchain platforms acquire flexibility of handling all kind of applications and digital autonomous organizations by accessing external data. Availability of an oracle system on a blockchain network, make it to be externally-aware. In fact oracles are a kind of technology through which users are able to inject real-world data into their smart contracts. Bridge oracle has issued its dedicated tokens dubbed Bridge Token (BRG) in TRON blockchain. The purpose of this token is creating a more affordable payment method for clients to pay for Bridge oracle services with a significant discount in comparison to pay with TRX. “

Bridge Oracle Coin Trading

