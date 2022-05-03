Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the March 31st total of 34,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bright Scholar Education stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 396,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,459 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.33% of Bright Scholar Education worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BEDU traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.61. 72,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,014. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.73. The firm has a market cap of $72.82 million, a P/E ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 0.69. Bright Scholar Education has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $5.78.

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited, an education service provider, operates and provides K-12 schools and complementary education services in China, Canada, the United states, and the United Kingdom. Its schools comprise international and bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services.

