Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Downgraded to D at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) from a c rating to a d rating in a research note released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brightcove from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Lake Street Capital reiterated a hold rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of Brightcove in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Brightcove from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.50.

BCOV stock opened at $7.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $293.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -235.33 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.01. Brightcove has a 52 week low of $6.52 and a 52 week high of $15.00.

Brightcove ( NASDAQ:BCOV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. Brightcove had a positive return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brightcove will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Wheeler purchased 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.90 per share, with a total value of $48,980.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.62 per share, with a total value of $32,438.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,732,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,329,937.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 18,100 shares of company stock valued at $130,768. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Brightcove by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 27,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 12,542 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Brightcove by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 42,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Brightcove by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 57,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 30,700 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Brightcove by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 125,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust acquired a new position in shares of Brightcove in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology.

