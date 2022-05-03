Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Receives $58.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.20.

BHF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHF. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 451.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BHF traded up $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $52.98. The company had a trading volume of 11,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,716. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.28 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. Brighthouse Financial has a 1-year low of $40.03 and a 1-year high of $62.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.20 and its 200-day moving average is $52.66.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $1.72. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

