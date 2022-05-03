Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It engages in acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation and development of residential and commercial properties. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc., formerly known as Trinity Merger Corp., is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Broadmark Realty Capital from $12.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

BRMK traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.04. The stock had a trading volume of 920,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,456. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.17. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $11.10.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 68.43% and a return on equity of 8.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRMK. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 559.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 397.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital during the third quarter worth about $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.37% of the company’s stock.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It engages in underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term trust loans to fund the construction and development, or investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

