Brokerages Anticipate New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) to Announce $0.08 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) will report $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for New York Mortgage Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is $0.05. New York Mortgage Trust reported earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New York Mortgage Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.48. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow New York Mortgage Trust.

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on NYMT shares. Barclays reduced their target price on New York Mortgage Trust from $4.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jonestrading dropped their price target on New York Mortgage Trust from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet lowered New York Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised New York Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.57.

Shares of NYMT stock opened at $3.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.76. New York Mortgage Trust has a one year low of $3.09 and a one year high of $4.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 5.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.23%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.27%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 23.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 24,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 4,738 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth $43,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in New York Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in New York Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.