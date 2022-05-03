Brokerages Anticipate OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $309.75 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) will report sales of $309.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for OPKO Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $304.00 million to $315.50 million. OPKO Health posted sales of $545.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 43.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OPKO Health will report full year sales of $1.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover OPKO Health.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $401.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.26 million. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 1.75%. The company’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OPK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered OPKO Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of OPKO Health from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on OPKO Health from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barrington Research downgraded OPKO Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on OPKO Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

NASDAQ OPK traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.89. The company had a trading volume of 89,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,179,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.49. OPKO Health has a 1-year low of $2.67 and a 1-year high of $5.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.28 and a 200-day moving average of $3.72.

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 35,000 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.04 per share, with a total value of $106,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 1,085,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,351,900 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPK. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in OPKO Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in OPKO Health in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, True North Advisors LLC bought a new position in OPKO Health during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units; and a novel diagnostic instrument system to provide blood test results in the point-of-care setting, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

