Brokerages Anticipate S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Will Announce Earnings of $3.00 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) will report earnings of $3.00 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for S&P Global’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.53. S&P Global reported earnings of $3.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&P Global will report full-year earnings of $13.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.89 to $13.54. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $16.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.68 to $16.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow S&P Global.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.46% and a return on equity of 205.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $515.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $468.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group lowered their target price on S&P Global from $520.00 to $486.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James reduced their target price on S&P Global from $497.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on S&P Global from $454.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $480.14.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 1,591 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.23, for a total value of $647,902.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dimitra Manis sold 2,636 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.41, for a total value of $1,068,660.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,280 shares of company stock valued at $4,478,177. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cavalier Investments LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SPGI opened at $359.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $86.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05. S&P Global has a 52 week low of $360.27 and a 52 week high of $484.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $395.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $426.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.62%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

