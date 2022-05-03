Brokerages Anticipate Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $280,000.00

Equities research analysts expect Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) to announce sales of $280,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Workhorse Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $460,000.00 and the lowest is $100,000.00. Workhorse Group posted sales of $520,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workhorse Group will report full year sales of $23.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.10 million to $25.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $145.17 million, with estimates ranging from $121.52 million to $189.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Workhorse Group.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of ($2.00) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.26 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WKHS. Roth Capital raised shares of Workhorse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Workhorse Group from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. R. F. Lafferty raised shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Workhorse Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Workhorse Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.92.

In other Workhorse Group news, Director Pamela S. Mader acquired 12,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.18 per share, for a total transaction of $40,068.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 20,600 shares of company stock worth $67,328. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,653,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,730,000 after acquiring an additional 122,242 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Workhorse Group by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,172,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,551,000 after buying an additional 2,056,225 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Workhorse Group by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,132,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,016,000 after buying an additional 514,525 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Workhorse Group by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,385,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,759,000 after buying an additional 254,328 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Workhorse Group by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,167,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,450,000 after buying an additional 374,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Workhorse Group stock remained flat at $$3.15 during trading on Friday. 55,333 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,095,274. Workhorse Group has a 1-year low of $2.58 and a 1-year high of $18.59. The company has a current ratio of 7.85, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.56.

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers electric and range-extended medium-duty delivery trucks under the Workhorse brand; and HorseFly Unmanned Aerial System, a custom-designed purpose-built all-electric drone system.

