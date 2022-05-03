Brokerages Expect Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) to Announce -$0.15 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Aeva Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.13). Aeva Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aeva Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.63). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.46). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Aeva Technologies.

Get Aeva Technologies alerts:

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 million. Aeva Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,099.60% and a negative return on equity of 19.36%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AEVA shares. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Aeva Technologies from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aeva Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Aeva Technologies from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Aeva Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Aeva Technologies by 45.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Aeva Technologies by 18.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the first quarter worth $108,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Aeva Technologies by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,869,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Aeva Technologies by 285.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 86,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AEVA opened at $3.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.15. Aeva Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.19 and a 52-week high of $12.47.

About Aeva Technologies (Get Rating)

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. from automated driving to consumer electronics, consumer health, industrial automation, and security application.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aeva Technologies (AEVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aeva Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeva Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.