Brokerages Expect Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.78 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) will post $3.78 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Alcoa’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.99 billion and the lowest is $3.58 billion. Alcoa posted sales of $2.83 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alcoa will report full year sales of $14.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.97 billion to $15.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $14.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.60 billion to $16.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Alcoa.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS.

AA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Alcoa from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Alcoa from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Alcoa from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Alcoa from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.83.

Shares of AA stock traded down $1.14 on Thursday, hitting $65.02. 248,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,840,814. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.19 and a 200 day moving average of $65.31. The stock has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Alcoa has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $98.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is currently 10.61%.

In related news, EVP John D. Slaven sold 28,326 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $2,133,797.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Molly S. Beerman sold 12,500 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.53, for a total value of $806,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,522 shares of company stock valued at $4,012,092 in the last three months.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Alcoa during the first quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 78.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Alcoa during the third quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period.

About Alcoa (Get Rating)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alcoa (AA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.