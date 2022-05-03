Brokerages Expect Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Will Post Earnings of $3.55 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $3.55 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Cummins’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.09 to $3.69. Cummins reported earnings per share of $4.04 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cummins will report full year earnings of $17.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.93 to $18.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $20.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.02 to $23.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cummins.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 23.63%. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.36 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CMI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.33.

NYSE CMI traded up $6.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $200.98. 17,462 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 997,766. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.02. Cummins has a 12-month low of $187.72 and a 12-month high of $273.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $200.73 and a 200-day moving average of $217.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.75%.

In other Cummins news, COO Jennifer Rumsey sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total transaction of $87,532.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,052 shares in the company, valued at $427,657.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill E. Cook sold 3,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.04, for a total value of $646,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,348 shares of company stock worth $9,180,117 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in Cummins by 2.4% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 140,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,772,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 72.6% in the first quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 29,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,963,000 after acquiring an additional 12,224 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 8.4% in the first quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 15,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cummins by 15.2% in the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 21,120.0% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

