Brokerages Expect EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Will Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Equities analysts expect EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for EVERTEC’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.63. EVERTEC reported earnings per share of $0.78 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that EVERTEC will report full-year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.54. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow EVERTEC.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $150.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.07 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 44.66% and a net margin of 27.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Shares of EVTC stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.62. The stock had a trading volume of 360,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,868. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. EVERTEC has a fifty-two week low of $37.39 and a fifty-two week high of $51.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is 8.89%.

In related news, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 47,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.86, for a total value of $1,782,335.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Guillermo Rospigliosi sold 2,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $80,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 210,341 shares of company stock valued at $8,080,318 over the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EVERTEC in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in EVERTEC by 589.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in EVERTEC in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 8,720.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

