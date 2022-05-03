Brokerages Expect Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) to Post $1.90 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) to announce $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Generac’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.79 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.00. Generac reported earnings of $2.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Generac will report full year earnings of $11.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.17 to $11.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $13.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.77 to $16.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Generac.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.13. Generac had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GNRC shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Generac from $471.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Generac from $474.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Generac from $540.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. OTR Global downgraded Generac to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Generac from $520.00 to $463.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.45.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.74, for a total value of $1,493,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total value of $3,621,815.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,389 shares of company stock valued at $7,781,466 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $328,743,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $180,053,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Generac by 133.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 636,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,033,000 after acquiring an additional 363,940 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Generac by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,073,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,073,311,000 after acquiring an additional 260,162 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Generac by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 965,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,842,000 after acquiring an additional 158,591 shares during the period. 88.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Generac stock traded up $10.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $236.89. 32,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,868. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.15. Generac has a 52 week low of $217.10 and a 52 week high of $524.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $338.38.

About Generac (Get Rating)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Generac (GNRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.