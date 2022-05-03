Brokerages Expect MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) to Announce -$0.10 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for MannKind’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). MannKind reported earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MannKind will report full year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.26). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.09. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MannKind.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $12.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

MNKD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of MannKind to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of MannKind from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

MNKD stock opened at $3.24 on Thursday. MannKind has a one year low of $2.49 and a one year high of $5.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.99. The company has a market capitalization of $817.32 million, a PE ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.97.

In related news, insider Alejandro Galindo purchased 36,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.71 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony C. Hooper purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.71 per share, for a total transaction of $108,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in MannKind by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 5,675,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,886,000 after acquiring an additional 458,502 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in shares of MannKind by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 4,648,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,316,000 after buying an additional 1,177,145 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MannKind by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,271,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,664,000 after buying an additional 13,136 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of MannKind by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,203,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,002,000 after buying an additional 85,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MannKind by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,166,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,855,000 after buying an additional 582,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.57% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity to adult and pediatric endocrinologists, and other healthcare providers for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

