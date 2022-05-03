Brokerages Set Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Price Target at $5.00

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

ADVM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Monday, April 11th.

Adverum Biotechnologies stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.11. 1,064,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,131,166. Adverum Biotechnologies has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $4.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.62. The firm has a market cap of $109.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.23.

Adverum Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADVM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.07. Sell-side analysts predict that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Laurent Fischer acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.11 per share, with a total value of $27,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 762,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,332.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth about $108,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the third quarter valued at about $164,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 67.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 312,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 125,768 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 54.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 14,014 shares during the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

