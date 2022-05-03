Brokerages Set Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Price Target at $13.04

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.04.

ARESF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.25 to C$12.50 in a report on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Get Artis Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

OTCMKTS ARESF traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $10.12. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,656. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.75. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $8.38 and a 52-week high of $11.00.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.0396 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.34%. This is a boost from Artis Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th.

About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (Get Rating)

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in industrial and office properties in Canada and the United States. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in select markets in Canada and the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.