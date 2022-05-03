Brokerages Set Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) PT at $93.87

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.80.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CP. Bank of America lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CP. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 372.9% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 402 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CP traded down $1.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $71.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,719,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,676,441. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.93. Canadian Pacific Railway has a one year low of $64.37 and a one year high of $84.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.82.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.152 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.30%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

