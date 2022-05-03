Brokerages Set Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) Price Target at $25.05

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.05.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Change Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.75 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Change Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Change Healthcare in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.75 price target on the stock.

Shares of Change Healthcare stock traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $23.76. 4,186,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,862,065. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.38. Change Healthcare has a 1-year low of $18.97 and a 1-year high of $23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Change Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CHNG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $866.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.59 million. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Change Healthcare will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Change Healthcare by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 54,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Change Healthcare by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Change Healthcare by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in Change Healthcare by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 28,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Change Healthcare by 9.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

