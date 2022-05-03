Brokerages Set Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) PT at $92.00

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.20.

CHK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 186,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total value of $17,910,681.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,156,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,094,887.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 286.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,934,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,317,000 after buying an additional 2,915,038 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,512,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,274,000 after buying an additional 1,299,471 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 2,028.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,214,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,804,000 after buying an additional 1,157,502 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth $96,542,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 2,895.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 984,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,606,000 after buying an additional 951,181 shares in the last quarter.

CHK traded up $6.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.59. 2,455,717 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,766,952. Chesapeake Energy has a fifty-two week low of $45.60 and a fifty-two week high of $97.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.96.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 108.93% and a return on equity of 160.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($42.54) EPS. Analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy will post 12.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.438 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

