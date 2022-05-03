Brokerages Set Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Price Target at $1,659.29

Shares of Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,659.29.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 1,800 ($22.49) to GBX 1,900 ($23.74) in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Coca-Cola HBC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Societe Generale raised shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,900 ($36.23) to GBX 2,800 ($34.98) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of CCHGY opened at $20.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.59. Coca-Cola HBC has a 1-year low of $18.99 and a 1-year high of $39.23.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

