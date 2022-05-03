Brokerages Set Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Price Target at $130.31

Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $131.07.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EMN. StockNews.com raised Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $139.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective (down from $130.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

NYSE:EMN traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $101.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,202,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,320. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $98.24 and a twelve month high of $130.47. The stock has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.47.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.12). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.75%.

In other news, SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 14,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.75, for a total value of $1,809,089.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 4,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $586,797.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EMN. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. David J Yvars Group bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 292.5% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

About Eastman Chemical (Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

