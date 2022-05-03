Brokerages Set Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Price Target at $78.00

Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.67.

A number of research firms have commented on GGG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Graco from $80.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

In related news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 28,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $1,979,670.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carlson Capital Management increased its position in Graco by 261.6% in the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 67,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,455,000 after acquiring an additional 48,947 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Graco during the 4th quarter valued at $4,298,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Graco by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Graco by 311.6% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 48,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 36,338 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graco during the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GGG traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.11. 1,335,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,360. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.22. Graco has a 52 week low of $61.56 and a 52 week high of $81.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.71.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.05). Graco had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $494.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Graco will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. Graco’s payout ratio is 33.74%.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

