Brokerages Set HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) PT at $70.50

Shares of HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.50.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HHR. TheStreet cut shares of HeadHunter Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised HeadHunter Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get HeadHunter Group alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HHR. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of HeadHunter Group by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in HeadHunter Group by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of HeadHunter Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 32,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

HHR opened at $15.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. HeadHunter Group has a 1-year low of $12.69 and a 1-year high of $68.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.42. The company has a market cap of $761.12 million, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.03.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $60.91 million for the quarter. HeadHunter Group had a net margin of 33.82% and a return on equity of 126.24%.

About HeadHunter Group (Get Rating)

HeadHunter Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, and internationally. The company offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value-added services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HeadHunter Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeadHunter Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.