Brokerages Set Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Target Price at $1,465.50

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,465.50.

HKMPF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut Hikma Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 3,000 ($37.48) to GBX 2,900 ($36.23) in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt raised Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

HKMPF opened at $28.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.06. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $24.30 and a 1 year high of $37.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.52.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

