Brokerages Set Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) PT at $46.25

Shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.25.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lazard from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Lazard from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Lazard from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Lazard by 119.8% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,743 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lazard by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period.

LAZ stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.24. 3,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 867,525. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.94. Lazard has a 12-month low of $31.64 and a 12-month high of $53.00.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $716.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.58 million. Lazard had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 59.16%. Lazard’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lazard will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.13%.

Lazard Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

