Brokerages Set Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC) Price Target at C$43.80

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$43.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LAC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Cowen raised shares of Lithium Americas to a “buy” rating and set a C$40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Lithium Americas to a “buy” rating and set a C$41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Shares of LAC traded up C$0.56 on Tuesday, hitting C$33.48. 783,384 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,092,227. The company has a quick ratio of 62.09, a current ratio of 64.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -78.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$37.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$37.66. Lithium Americas has a 1 year low of C$14.46 and a 1 year high of C$53.09.

Lithium Americas ( TSE:LAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.13). Research analysts forecast that Lithium Americas will post 0.5366892 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Rene James William Leblanc sold 37,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.26, for a total value of C$1,639,394.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,550,479.32. Also, Senior Officer Eduard Epshtein sold 9,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.02, for a total transaction of C$419,961.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 919,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$39,566,354.40.

About Lithium Americas (Get Rating)

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.