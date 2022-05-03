Brokerages Set Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM) Target Price at $11.67

Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.67.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSGM. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Motorsport Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Motorsport Games in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Benchmark lowered Motorsport Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. DA Davidson lowered Motorsport Games from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Noble Financial cut Motorsport Games from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get Motorsport Games alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorsport Games during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. EMC Capital Management raised its position in shares of Motorsport Games by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 71,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 5,497 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Motorsport Games by 87,103.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 27,873 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its position in shares of Motorsport Games by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 250,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 116,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Motorsport Games by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,347,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,220,000 after acquiring an additional 75,095 shares in the last quarter. 13.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Motorsport Games stock remained flat at $$0.93 during trading on Monday. 22,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,254. Motorsport Games has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $22.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.08. The stock has a market cap of $17.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of -3.78.

Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.66). Motorsport Games had a negative net margin of 219.97% and a negative return on equity of 67.60%. On average, equities analysts expect that Motorsport Games will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

About Motorsport Games (Get Rating)

Motorsport Games Inc develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers video games for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Motorsport Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorsport Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.