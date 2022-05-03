Brokerages Set POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) PT at $27.20

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of POINT Biopharma Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Get POINT Biopharma Global alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in POINT Biopharma Global in the third quarter valued at $68,103,000. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the third quarter valued at about $21,318,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,672,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,968,000 after purchasing an additional 447,863 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,641,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,792,000 after purchasing an additional 910,207 shares during the period. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the third quarter valued at about $19,225,000. 41.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PNT opened at $8.90 on Friday. POINT Biopharma Global has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $11.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.14.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.10). On average, equities analysts predict that POINT Biopharma Global will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About POINT Biopharma Global (Get Rating)

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a late-stage clinical precision oncology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radiopharmaceuticals for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for POINT Biopharma Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POINT Biopharma Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.