Brokerages Set Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) PT at $106.80

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on POWI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ POWI traded up $3.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.61. 365,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,684. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63 and a beta of 1.02. Power Integrations has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $110.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.63.

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. Power Integrations had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $182.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Power Integrations will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is currently 25.71%.

In other news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 2,644 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total transaction of $212,154.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Clifford Walker sold 638 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total value of $50,969.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,758 shares of company stock worth $5,130,929 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.12% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

