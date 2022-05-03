Brokerages Set Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Target Price at $232.62

Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $230.69.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $365.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $305.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Roku from $230.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Roku from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $103.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.24 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.19. Roku has a 52 week low of $83.72 and a 52 week high of $490.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.99.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Roku had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 5.23%. The business had revenue of $733.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Roku will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total value of $13,137,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.33, for a total transaction of $241,717.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,946 shares of company stock valued at $24,968,874 over the last quarter. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROKU. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roku by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,595,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,757 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roku by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,914,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,139 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter worth about $200,467,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter worth about $169,489,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter worth about $148,330,000. Institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

