Brokerages Set Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Target Price at $20.28

Shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.28.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TALO shares. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Stephens started coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Talos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

NYSE TALO opened at $18.16 on Friday. Talos Energy has a 12 month low of $8.57 and a 12 month high of $20.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.99.

Talos Energy ( NYSE:TALO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $382.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.10 million. Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 14.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.17%. Sell-side analysts predict that Talos Energy will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Talos Energy news, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 4,000,000 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $69,640,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 4,577,019 shares of company stock valued at $81,108,210 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Talos Energy during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Talos Energy by 159.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Talos Energy by 20.5% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Talos Energy by 43.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Talos Energy by 2,305.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 5,787 shares during the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of 161.59 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 107,764 thousand barrels of crude oil, 236,353 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 14,435 thousand barrels of crude oil.

