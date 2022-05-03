Brokerages Set Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Target Price at $3.35

Shares of Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.35.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TGB shares. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.38 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of TGB stock opened at $1.85 on Friday. Taseko Mines has a 1-year low of $1.49 and a 1-year high of $2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of $529.06 million, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 2.21.

Taseko Mines ( NYSEAMERICAN:TGB Get Rating ) (TSE:TKO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The mining company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Taseko Mines had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $81.69 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Taseko Mines will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,103 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 11,803 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Taseko Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Taseko Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Taseko Mines by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,387,240 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,195,000 after purchasing an additional 92,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Taseko Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.95% of the company’s stock.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

