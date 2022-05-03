Brokerages Set The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Target Price at $97.43

Shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.43.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Children’s Place from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group cut their target price on Children’s Place from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Children’s Place from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. B. Riley cut their target price on Children’s Place from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Children’s Place from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Children’s Place stock traded up $4.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.85. The stock had a trading volume of 727,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,825. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.34. The company has a market capitalization of $687.44 million, a P/E ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 2.11. Children’s Place has a 12 month low of $45.27 and a 12 month high of $113.50.

Children’s Place ( NASDAQ:PLCE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.17. Children’s Place had a return on equity of 104.74% and a net margin of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $507.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Children’s Place will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John E. Bachman bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.83 per share, for a total transaction of $122,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 98.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Children’s Place by 12.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Children’s Place by 21.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,103,000 after acquiring an additional 38,552 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Children’s Place in the third quarter valued at $444,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Children’s Place by 226.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 10,776 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.

