Brokerages Set The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Target Price at $97.43

Shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.43.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Children’s Place from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group cut their target price on Children’s Place from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Children’s Place from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. B. Riley cut their target price on Children’s Place from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Children’s Place from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.
Children’s Place stock traded up $4.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.85. The stock had a trading volume of 727,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,825. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.34. The company has a market capitalization of $687.44 million, a P/E ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 2.11. Children’s Place has a 12 month low of $45.27 and a 12 month high of $113.50.
In related news, Director John E. Bachman bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.83 per share, for a total transaction of $122,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 98.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Children’s Place by 12.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Children’s Place by 21.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,103,000 after acquiring an additional 38,552 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Children’s Place in the third quarter valued at $444,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Children’s Place by 226.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 10,776 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.
About Children’s Place (Get Rating)
The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.
