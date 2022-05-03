Brokerages Set Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSE:XBC) PT at C$3.41

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSE:XBC – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$3.41.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on XBC shares. National Bank Financial raised Xebec Adsorption from a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating to an “outperform spec overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Cormark cut Xebec Adsorption from a “market perform” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Scotiabank began coverage on Xebec Adsorption in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$3.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Xebec Adsorption from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, TD Securities cut Xebec Adsorption from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of TSE:XBC traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$2.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,658. The firm has a market cap of C$352.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.98. Xebec Adsorption has a 1 year low of C$1.37 and a 1 year high of C$5.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.97 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.29.

Xebec Adsorption Inc designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates through Systems and Support segments. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

