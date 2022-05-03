BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Short Interest Update

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,100 shares, a drop of 27.5% from the March 31st total of 138,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 62,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.
NYSE BRT traded up $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,474. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.28 million, a PE ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.69. BRT Apartments has a 1-year low of $16.03 and a 1-year high of $25.31.
BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). BRT Apartments had a net margin of 90.82% and a return on equity of 15.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that BRT Apartments will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BRT shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley raised shares of BRT Apartments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.25.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRT. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments in the first quarter worth $714,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 220,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 22,244 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 91.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 37,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments in the 1st quarter worth about $426,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments in the 4th quarter worth about $420,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.28% of the company’s stock.
About BRT Apartments (Get Rating)
BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BRT Apartments (BRT)
- Institutional Support For Rockwell International Begins To Erode
- Another Buy The Dip Opportunity In Freshpet
- Inflation Wreaks Havoc On Haverty Furniture Company
- Tractor Supply Stock Should Plow Ahead
- MarketBeat Podcast: Investing In Innovation, Robotics, AI and Healthcare
Receive News & Ratings for BRT Apartments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRT Apartments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.