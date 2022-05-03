BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Short Interest Update

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,100 shares, a drop of 27.5% from the March 31st total of 138,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 62,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

NYSE BRT traded up $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,474. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.28 million, a PE ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.69. BRT Apartments has a 1-year low of $16.03 and a 1-year high of $25.31.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). BRT Apartments had a net margin of 90.82% and a return on equity of 15.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that BRT Apartments will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. BRT Apartments’s payout ratio is 57.86%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BRT shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley raised shares of BRT Apartments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.25.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRT. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments in the first quarter worth $714,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 220,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 22,244 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 91.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 37,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments in the 1st quarter worth about $426,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments in the 4th quarter worth about $420,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

About BRT Apartments

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

